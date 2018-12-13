Smriti Irani posts selfie with Saif Ali Khan, recalls his advice 23 years ago

Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani and Sacred Games actor Saif Ali Khan bumped into each other at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding on Thursday, and little did we know that they have a history. Smriti took to Instagram to post a selfie that the two took at the wedding, and shared an anecdote.

“23 years ago a rising Star gave a rookie from Delhi advice on how to survive in the chaos of the maximum city; a few tips here & there as to how her dreams can take flight. Little did he know the rookie will turn into a Jumbo Jet. Thank you for the memories #saifalikhan,” Smriti wrote alongside the picture.

The politician was previously known for being one of Indian television’s most prominent actors, having gained accolades for her lead performance in the daily soap, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Saif, meanwhile, found a new lease to his career after Netflix’s Sacred Games took off. He is currently filming the crime drama’s second season in Mumbai.

The Ambani-Piramal wedding was attended by the who’s who of the film industry as well as prominent politicians. Among the stars spotted at the event were Amitabh Bachchan and his entire family including daughter-in-law Aishwarya, daughter Shweta, wife Jaya, son Abhishek and granddaughters Aaradhya and Navya Nanda. Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with Saif and sister Karisma Kapoor in tow. Shah Rukh Khan arrived with wife Gauri, Aamir Khan was accompanied by wife Kiran Rao and Karan Johar. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen with dad Anil, Janhvi Kapoor with dad Boney and kid sister Khushi. Vidya Balan came with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Also seen were Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani.

Among the personalities outside the film industry were cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali and son Arjun, former cricketer Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh. South Indian legend Rajinikanth with wife Latha were seen. Also spotted were a host of politicians including P Chidambaram, Rajnath Singh, MNS leader Raj Thackeray, and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray with his son.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 18:24 IST