Sona Mohapatra lauds Abhay Deol for being ‘first actor in industry’ to join fight against Anu Malik

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:18 IST

Singer Sona Mohapatra has lauded actor Abhay Deol for being ‘the first actor from the industry’ to extend his support in the ongoing tussle against Sony TV, for rehiring music composer Anu Malik despite allegations of sexual misconduct made against him. During the #MeToo movement in 2018, multiple women had accused Malik of inappropriate behaviour, after which he was removed as a judge on singing reality show Indian Idol. He was recently brought back, fuelling renewed criticism against the channel.

Sona wrote in her tweet, “The first actor from our industry to extend support, @AbhayDeol. Has always been a man with a mind of his own & has made his own road to travel in. Walks his talk! Thank you & big love. Also thank you for being on the right side of history.” Sona also attached a screengrab of Abhay’s message to one of her earlier posts on Instagram. Abhay had written, “Admire you very much Sona. You have my support.”

The first actor from our industry to extend support, @AbhayDeol . Has always been a man with a mind of his own & has made his own road to travel in. Walks his talk! Thank you & big love. Also thank you for being on the right side of history. 🧚🏿‍♀️🙏🏾🔴 pic.twitter.com/qJ83gWypaF — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 8, 2019

Sona has been leading the fight against Malik and Sony TV, along with accusers Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit. Recent reports suggested that the renewed controversy could result in Malik being fired from his position. Deccan Chronicle quotes a source as saying, “Anu Malik may be shown the door in the next few weeks. They thought the backlash against him had quietly died down. They never anticipated this new rising roar of protest against his return to the show.”

Sona reacted to the developments with cautious optimism. She wrote on Twitter, “I’ll believe it when I actually see it. Going by a hungama report, picked up by DC & so on doesn’t mean he’s actually being removed. No one has verified this news yet. Could be another delay & diversionary tactic by Sony TV? This would be the right thing but I’ll wait & watch.”

Denying all claims, Anu Malik’s lawyer had said in a statement, “The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #metoo movement but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious.”

