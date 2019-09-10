Sonali Bendre shares pic of pollution caused by Ganpati Visarjan at Juhu beach: ‘We need to do better’

bollywood

Actor Sonali Bendre has shared a concerning photo from Juhu beach in Mumbai. The picture shows multiple large Ganesh idols and other puja paraphernalia lying discarded at the beach after Ganpati Visarjan.

“After yesterday’s visarjan... If these are not signs of damage we are causing then I don’t know what are! This cannot happen we need to do better!,” she wrote in her tweet. The actor’s fans replied to her, mentioning how they celebrated an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

“We made the ganapati at home Sonali, and did the visarjan in the milk and gave it to children in the anganwadi. No passing of Vigna as it was done in milk. Like the gangasnan. Ganu baba made at home. Stayed at home,” wrote one. “We in #Nagpur have made eco friendly Ganesha’s at home and have done visarjan at home. Nothing goes to ponds and rivers from homes,” wrote another.

After yesterday’s visarjan... If these are not signs of damage we are causing then I don’t know what are! This cannot happen we need to do better! pic.twitter.com/0YYJGNfUby — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) September 9, 2019

Every year, devotees immerse their Ganesh idols in the sea or rivers across the country, causing irreparable damage to the environment. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to avoid throwing plastic and other waste materials into the seawater while immersing the idols.

Modi said that during immersion of Lord Ganesha idols “a lot of plastic and other waste goes into the sea.” He continued, “This time we have to try that these materials which increase pollution are not immersed in water.” He also urged people of Mumbai to make the Mithi river and other water bodies plastic-free.

Sonali and several Bollywood stars celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with much fanfare last week. She shared pictures of herself dressed in her traditional best and posed with a plate full of delicious modaks while mentioning that she was away in the US for cancer treatment this time last year. “Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year... Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime!

“I’m so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there’s faith, it reflects more on the inside...in the dialogue between you and your God... so don’t lose that essence. Once again, we’ve taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha & we’ll also immerse the Lord in our home. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone, and may we all have the strength to overcome the obstacles that come our way,” she captioned her photos.

