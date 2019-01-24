Sonali Bendre wishes husband Goldie Behl on his birthday with a special Twitter post. See pic

Actor Sonali Bendre has wished her husband and film producer Goldie Behl on his birthday. She took to Twitter to share a thoughtful message about him. She also put out a throwback picture of the two of them.

“Somethings are better left unsaid on social, somethings are better left said in person. Love you loads. Happy birthday, @goldiebehl,” she captioned a picture of the two. Goldie is seen with his staple thick black spectacles while Sonali is seen in a pink sweater and a beanie. Sonali was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018 and was in New York for many months for treatment. Goldie was by her side, throughout.

Happy birthday, @GOLDIEBEHL pic.twitter.com/TcHRuaWqQG — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) January 24, 2019

Sonali also shared a special post on their anniversary in November. She called Goldie her ‘husband, companion, best friend and rock’. “Marriage is standing by each other, through thick and thin, in sickness and in health… and god knows, how we’ve been through that this year. What not many people realize is that cancer is not just an individual battle… it’s something that a family collectively goes through. I was also able to go on this journey, knowing that you’d juggle all your responsibilities, and take on some more and hold fort back home… all this while shuttling between two continents. Thank you for being my source of strength, love and joy, for being with me every single step of the way... thank you is such an understatement for how I feel. What do I say about someone who is a part of you, who is yours and nothing and nobody else matters?,” she had captioned her post. Sonali and Goldie tied the knot in 2002 and have a 13-year-old son together, Ranveer.

Sonali Bendre with her husband Goldie Behl on their arrival in Mumbai. (PTI)

Sonali is currently busy with her book club and recently attended a session at the Facebook office in Mumbai with her son, who had decided the book of the month for January. Earlier last year, Sonali had shared that Ranveer even took on “being the parent” sometimes. “In some situations now, he even reverses roles and takes on being the parent, reminding me of things I need to do,” Sonali had written on social media.

