Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja getting married in May in Geneva? More details inside

Looks like Bollywood is getting ready for yet another big fat wedding. Actor Sonam Kapoor is all set to marry long-time rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja in Geneva, Switzerland. The ceremony will take place on May 11 and 12, reports Mumbai Mirror.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the wedding will be as per Hindu rituals, and father Anil Kapoor has already begun doing bulk bookings.

It may be recalled that after the high profile wedding of Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli in Italy in December last year, the weddings of two more pairs — Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja — have been the talk of the town. It has been reported that Deepika’s family and Ranveer’s folks recently met at the former’s Mumbai home to thrash out details of their marriage.

Sonam, meanwhile, was seen in January this year, shopping at a high-end jewellery shop in Kolkata, owned by Raj Mahtani. She was accompanied by Anand’s mother. That led to a lot of speculation that her wedding was on the cards.

The Bollywood Hungama article adds that Sonam has already entrusted fashion designers Abu Jaani-Sandeep Khosla the task to design her trousseau. Apparently, the actor’s favourite British designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo will also chip in.

While the duo hasn’t openly declared their love for each other, they often share their photos in which they are seen together — travelling, partying with friends or just hanging out together — on social media. Anand belongs to a Delhi family, known to be in the apparel manufacturing business. He owns a brand called Bhane.

