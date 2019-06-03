Sonam Kapoor clarifies ‘dear friend’ Katrina Kaif’s comment on Janhvi Kapoor’s shorts, says it is an inside joke

Actor Sonam Kapoor has offered a clarification on her recent comments defending cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘very, very short shorts’ as Katrina Kaif described them. Katrina in an episode of BFFs with Vogue had expressed concern about the length of Janhvi’s shorts to host Neha Dhupia.

Sonam on Sunday tweeted, “Guys I wasn’t defending Janhvi over something my very dear friend Katrina might have innocently said. It’s an inside joke with my sister on her gym looks that get papped. Pls don’t create drama mediawallas.”

Asked by Neha which celebrity goes over the top with their gym looks, Katrina had said, “Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.”

Seemingly responding to Katrina’s comments, Sonam over the weekend had shared pictures of Janhvi, and written on her Instagram stories, “She also wears regular clothes and rocks it.”

Sonam had recently been involved in another online spat with a fellow Bollywood actor when she slammed Vivek Oberoi’s tweet, in which he had shared a meme of ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai. Calling the tweet ‘disgusting and classless’ Sonam’s comments were received with animosity by Vivek, who advised her in an interview to ‘overact less in films, and overreact less on social media’.

Sonam was last seen opposite father Anil Kapoor in the same-sex romance, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Katrina will be seen with Salman Khan in Bharat on June 5, and Janhvi is currently filming the biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. Sonam and Katrina were both present at GQ’s Best Dressed awards over the weekend.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 10:32 IST