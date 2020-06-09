e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor crashed sister Rhea’s first date with boyfriend Karan Boolani ‘and never left’. See his quirky birthday post

Sonam Kapoor crashed sister Rhea’s first date with boyfriend Karan Boolani ‘and never left’. See his quirky birthday post

Rhea Kapoor’s boyfriend Karan Boolani in his quirky birthday post for Sonam Kapoor has revealed that the actor crashed his first date with Rhea ‘and never left’.

bollywood Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sonam Kapoor poses with sister Rhea and her boyfriend Karan Boolani.
Sonam Kapoor poses with sister Rhea and her boyfriend Karan Boolani.
         

On actor Sonam Kapoor’s birthday on Tuesday, her sister Rhea’s boyfriend Karan Boolani posted a special message for her on social media. Sharing a picture of the three of them together, Karan wrote that Sonam crashed his first date with Rhea, “and never left.”

He wrote in his caption, “She crashed my first date with Rhea and never left. Love you, senior.” Reacting to Karan’s post, Sonam wrote in the comments, “Will never leave,” and her husband Anand Ahuja wrote, “Haha, so cute.” Sonam and Rhea’s mother, Sunita Kapoor left laughter emojis in the comments section, while Rhea took the opportunity to clear some details up. She wrote, “Technically it wasn’t a first date. Technically you lost a bet. I don’t even remember what the bet was about best win ever.”

 

Sonam’s cousin, actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a picture on social media, and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday @sonamkapoor !!! Miss the good old days where we hugged without a care in the world... but always know hugs or no hugs I got ur back....”

 

Earlier, Sonam’s father, actor Anil Kapoor had written in a special Instagram note for his daughter, “To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to Anand, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She’s my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am sh*t scared of) and now a bona-fide master chef.”

Also read: Inside Sonam Kapoor’s midnight birthday party with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor. See pics

The Kapoor family had held a midnight birthday party for Sonam, pictures of which were later shared online. They showed several cakes, elaborate decorations, and happy faces.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
China troops start thinning out in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, India follows
China troops start thinning out in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, India follows
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Indian mountain army most experienced in the world: China’s military expert
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
George Floyd, whose death sparked racial injustice movement, to be buried
George Floyd, whose death sparked racial injustice movement, to be buried
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In