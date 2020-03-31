Sonam Kapoor kisses ‘sleep hungry baby’ Anand Ahuja in adorable photo, he wants her to sing to him

bollywood

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:37 IST

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja seem to be enjoying being in quarantine together at their residence in Delhi. The actor took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her husband, in which she is seen planting a kiss on his forehead.

In her caption, Sonam wrote the lyrics of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds, followed by the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #sleepyhungrybaby. The cute click got a lot of love from fans.

While Anand loved the “super cute” post as well, he reminded Sonam of her promise to actually sing the song for him. He commented, “You were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang ‘sunshine’! This post is super cute but doesn’t free you from the in person singing promise please! @sonamkapoor.”

Anand Ahuja’s comment on Sonam Kapoor’s post.

Sonam and Anand, who returned to the country from London earlier this month, are currently in self-isolation at their Delhi home. In videos posted on her Instagram stories, she lauded the government for its efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and thoroughly screen people entering the country.

Also read | Alia Bhatt concerned about dad Mahesh Bhatt amid coronavirus crisis: ‘He is 70 plus, I am constantly nervous and thinking’

Recently, in an interview with Anupama Chopra of Film Companion, Sonam was asked why she and Anand chose to travel back to India during the coronavirus outbreak. “I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father (actor Anil Kapoor) is 63. He’d hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand’s grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband’s house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more