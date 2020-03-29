Sonam Kapoor is unfazed by trolls: ‘I’m damned if I do and damned if I don’t’

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor, who is no stranger to being trolled online, seems to have figured out the best way to deal with it. The actor wrote on Twitter that she will be criticised no matter what, so she has decided to do whatever she wants.

“I’ve realised in trolliverse I’m damned I do and damned if I don’t. So I’ll just do as I please,” she tweeted.

I’ve realised in trolliverse I’m dammed I’d do and dammed if a I don’t. So I’ll just do as I please. 😌 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 29, 2020

From the looks of it, Sonam was responding to the trolls who targetted her for pledging to contribute to the Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund. After she lauded the government’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and said that she would donate, a volley of negative comments were directed at her.

“This is an excellent initiative. And I will be donating,” Sonam had written. While some asked her to donate first and then tweet, others questioned the amount she would be donating.

Sonam was also slammed for not contributing to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund. “Why donate only for maharashtra....your films are viewed by people of india....donate for india #PMCARES,” one Twitter user wrote to her.

This is an excellent initiative. And I will be donating. 🙏🏽🇮🇳 https://t.co/xpLAzalhgg — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 29, 2020

Currently, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja are in self-isolation at their residence in Delhi, after they flew back from London earlier this month. In videos posted on her Instagram stories, she lauded the government for its efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and thoroughly screen people entering the country. “In fact, when we were leaving London, there was no screening, there was nothing. Anand and I were in massive shock that there wasn’t,” she said.

Sonam said that she and Anand were asked to fill a form and give details of their recent travel history upon their arrival at the Delhi airport, before they cleared immigration. “We went to immigration; they again rechecked where we had been on our passports, which was extremely responsible. Then, Anand and I, had our gloves on and our masks on. Everybody also had their gloves and masks on. We got our luggage and we went through,” the actor said.

