Sonchiriya’s supercool second trailer has an ‘ethical’ heist and peculiar one-liners

The makers of Sonchiriya have shared the second trailer of the film, majorly a introduction to the characters of the rebels and dacoits. The minute-long video shows a heist in action as the gang of dacoits barges in a wedding but leaves only after giving the bride Rs 101 as a wedding gift. The trailer also gives a hint at how they differentiate among their victims on the basis of caste. The many gunfights and the interesting dialogues promise to keep the viewers entertained and at the edge of their seats.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Bajpayee and Ashutosh Rana, the film is a rustic dacoit drama. The film is set in the dacoit-infested Chambal in Madhya Pradesh against the backdrop of the Emergency in 1975-77. The first trailer of the film was received well by the audience and was dominated by dacoits and their gunfight.

The makers of the film have been promoting the film in a unique manner by sharing placards with the meaning of specific Hindi words used in the film. They have also been sharing dialogue promos featuring the prominent actors.

The makers had earlier shared a poster of the film featuring Sushant and Manoj Bajpayee sitting in sand with their gang members around them. The film has been directed by Abhishek Chaubey of Udta Punjab fame and boasts of a huge star cast that also includes Ranvir Shorey, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ashutosh Rana, Manjot Singh, Suhail Nayyar and many more.

The film is set to hit the theatres on March 1.

