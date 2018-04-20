Are Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety makers eyeing a China release?

The film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS) has left everyone stunned with it’s performance at the box-office. The story based on bromance versus romance almost catapulted the entire cast to a new height in stardom.

After completing 50 days of a successful run recently, and garnering collections of more than ₹110 crores, we hear, the film is going to be released in China as well. A source tells us that with Hindi films, including Hindi Medium (2017) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), finding much acceptance there [in another country], the makers of SKTKS have been toying with the idea.

When contacted, producer Bhushan Kumar, confirmed, “Yes, for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, we have been getting demand from China. It will be dubbed and subtitled, because that’s the concept there., before revealing an interesting detail: “We are also looking at some of our films in which China has shown an interest to remake. So, we will make an announcement, once that’s finalised.”

Director Luv Ranjan tells us, “China is a very complicated market, and it takes a lot of time to release a film there. My film just released in India. We have been trying to release it there [China], because who wouldn’t want to? It’s a big market.”

