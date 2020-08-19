Sonu Sood sends migrants to their villages in Maharashtra and Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi

bollywood

Actor Sonu Sood has done it again - this time he has sent migrant workers back to their villages in Maharashtra and Konkan to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, which begins from Saturday. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, 300 have already left and more will leave soon. Through the pandemic, Sonu has arranged for buses, trains and even flights for workers stuck in different parts of India.

Speaking to the publication, Sonu said: “Recently, some migrant workers who live in Lalbaug and behind Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi reached out to me with a plea. I organised buses for them with all the necessary permissions. The first batch of around 300 left five days ago and another batch will leave soon.”

Sonu is not only helping migrant workers stranded across the country, he is also helping medical students stuck in different countries because of the pandemic. Elaborating further, Sonu said: “We are also evacuating medical students stuck in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and the Philippines.”

He reiterated that migrant workers in particular need jobs to sustain through the pandemic. Through their Pravasi Rojgar initiative, his team has employed over a lakh. He added that another 10,000 interviews are lined up.

Amid all the work Sonu has been doing, the actor doesn’t miss a chance to share a joke, particularly when some people send him bizarre requests. A fan recently wrote to him, asking the actor to help him with his internet speed. The fan had written: “@SonuSood Please help me to increase the internet speed of my mobile… It’s disgusting.” Sonu was quick to respond, listing out other important work that he was busy with including arranging someone’s marriage to solving someone’s water problem. Sonu wrote: “Can you manage till tomorrow morning? right now busy with getting someone’s computer repaired, someone’s marriage fixed, getting someone’s train ticket confirmed, someone’s house’s water problem. Such important jobs people have assigned to me.”

