Sridevi’s Mom to release in China on May 10, ahead of Mother’s Day

On Mother’s Day, late Bollywood superstar Sridevi’s last movie Mom will release in China on May 10. The movie was earlier scheduled to release in China on March 22.

“We wanted to pick the perfect date for the release of such a special film like Mom in China, which is a huge market and has great potential for the film to do well. As a tribute to all mothers, we have chosen May 10 to release this riveting film in China,” said Vibha Chopra, Head of Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition).

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a mother who sets out to ensure justice for her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, who was gang raped.

The veteran actor won the National Film Award for Best Actress posthumously for her role.

Zee Studios International has previously released Mom in 40 regions including Poland, Russia, the UK, the US, Singapore and Czech Republic. Five years after her film English Vinglish, Sridevi gave a power-packed performance in Mom in 2017. She was seen in a cameo in Zero last year.

The actress died on February 24, 2018. Her daughter and actor Janhvi Kapoor told in an interview to Filmfare, “I think, I was still in that state of shock, to be very honest. I think I am still in shock. None of it has been processed. Like, I have no memory of three or four months.”

Talking about coming close to step-brother Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi said, “You know at the end of the day, we have the same blood in us. I don’t remember anything of those four months but I do remember that one day when we were sitting in Harsh (Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anil Kapoor’s son and Janvhi’s cousin) bhaiya’s room and Arjun bhaiya and Anshula didi came in, I think that was the one day when I felt like, ‘Ok maybe we might be okay.”

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 18:16 IST