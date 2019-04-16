Ssharad Malhotra opens up on wedding with Ripci Bhatia: I have always been marriage-phobic and the world knows about it

Actor Ssharad Malhotra, who made headlines in the past due to his failed relationships and his self-confessed marriage phobia, is all set to tie the knot on April 20 with a Delhi-based designer, Ripci Bhatia. Busy with his TV shoot, he shares that he won’t have “time for any honey or a moon right now” but hopes his pals throw him a killer bachelor’s party. Excerpts:

The announcement of your wedding took many by surprise... Was that your plan?

I feel that the good things in life happen suddenly. There is a lot of excitement, nervousness and happiness as the wedding date comes closer. There is a lot happening workwise, and added to all that are the wedding preparations. So, it hasn’t sunk in yet that I am getting married (laughs). Everyone has been waiting for my marriage, including me.

What are you looking forward to the most out of all the wedding ceremonies?

I’ve been married many times on screen, so I am waiting to see how I feel in real life when I put sindoor in Ripci’s maang. I know most of the ceremonies by heart — haldi, mehendi, pheras, etc. But I am waiting to experience the moment when it actually happens [in real life]. I wonder what I will feel during the saat pheras, or when she wears the mangalsutra.

When did you know that Ripci was the one for you?

I don’t think there was one [particular] moment when I decided that I wanted to marry her. We were out on a drive and I thought I would take a chance. I asked her (about marrying me) and in case, she refused, I would just laugh it off. But she agreed. Later, we informed our families and they agreed too. So now here we are. Luckily, everything just fell into place.

It seemed your commitment phobia was the primary issue your past relationships didn’t work...

I have always been marriage-phobic and the world knows about it. I love commitment but the idea of marriage gave me cold feet. And now that I am getting married, everyone is shocked...I have seen a couple of bad marriages but most of the bad thoughts are in your head. I am going forward in this marriage with a positive vibe.

