Stray dog hijacks Sidharth Malhotra’s ramp walk at fashion show, poses with models. Watch video

A very fashionable dog decided to show off his stylish strut at fashion designer Rohit Bal’s latest fashion show in Mumbai. The stray dog took the limelight away from showstopper Sidharth Malhotra and ran across the ramp, much to the amusement of spectators and fashion lovers.

A video from the event shows Sidharth smiling at the situation as a few staff members struggle to get the doggy off stage. However, he doesn’t leave without one final walk down the ramp and a few poses with the models. Check out the pictures and videos:

Actor Diana Penty was also a showstopper at the fashion show. Singer Shubha Mudgal sang during the event with a band.

Sidharth recently celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday. Sharing his experience of walking the ramp for Bal, Sidharth said: “It’s a birthday gift to walk for him. I did a ramp walk for him around 10 years ago when I was in college. A few months ago, we were discussing that we have to do a show together and this show was organised on my birthday, so it was quite exciting.

“I think it was a really good show. I would say at least for men, he is one of the best designers we have in our country. He is designing different styles of clothes from many years. I think the kind of royal, regal and masculine touch he brings to his collection is really commendable,” he added.

On the big screen, Sidharth will next be seen in Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra and in Marjaavan along with Rakul Preet Singh, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria.

