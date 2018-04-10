Sudhir Mishra, Saurabh Shukla rap for Daasdev. Watch the quirky video

We have seen him create gems like Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, Yeh Saali Zindagi and Khoya Khoya Chand, among others, but can you imagine filmmaker Sudhir Mishra rapping? The makers of Daasdev have released the Daasdev rap song where we see actor Saurabh Shukla and director Sudhir Mishra rapping. And Mishra is quite a revelation for not only can he rap, he is quite good at it!

The rap song tells us the story of Sudhir’s film in a nutshell. The director claims the film is an inverted take on the classic novel Devdas and had earlier said in a press statement, “I admit that I took Devdas, I took the three characters Dev, Paro, and Chandramukhi. As I was working, Shakespeare intruded and I allowed him to, what could I do? Ultimately it became a film about power as it gets into the way of love.”

Daasdev trailer: Meet Devdas with political ambition

Arre Bhaiyon aur Behnon it's not our latest RAP , but we have done it .My young friend and genius Anshu Sharma gifted it to me as his understanding of my mind . The brilliant Gaurav Solanki added the Hindi bit. I voiced the Rap and Saurabh added the https://t.co/2S9RHE15AS . https://t.co/1HEHdKYgOE — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 9, 2018

The song begins with Shukla saying, “Sharat was straight but he had a typical taste, Shakespeare came because love was in the frame,” to which Mishra adds, “I tried like hell to keep them away, they forcefully stayed, ranted and swayed!” It then goes on to establish the dilemma of the lead characters and their struggles to find a balance between lust and power. While Gaurav Solanki wrote the Hindi rap, Anshu Sharma has penned the English lyrics.

Starring Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles, the film is slated to hit theatres on March 23. The film will also feature Mukkabaaz star Vineet Kumar Singh, Vipin Sharma, Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles. Set in the Indian heartland, Daasdev is a love story with Uttar Pradesh politics as the backdrop.

Daasdev is set to hit theatres on April 20.

