Sui Dhaaga box office day 3: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan film stitches up a big total, Pataakha fizzles out

After a slow start, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s Sui Dhaaga Made In India doubled its collection at the box office to post an encouraging first weekend earnings. Sui Dhaaaga has earned a total of Rs 36.6 crore within three days and will increase its earnings further as Tuesday is a national holiday.

“#SuiDhaaga witnesses EXCELLENT GROWTH... Day 2 + Day 3 biz is a clear indicator that its target audience [families] have helped multiply the biz... Day 3 is *almost double* of Day 1... Fri 8.30 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 36.60 cr [2500 screens]. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported the Sui Dhaaga box office collection.

Although Day 4 [Mon] - the first working day after the weekend - is akin to an exam for all movies, #SuiDhaaga has an advantage of a big holiday tomorrow [Day 5; Gandhi Jayanti], so the real test will be from Day 6 [Wed] onwards... Biz on the national holiday is a BIG BONUS. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2018

Sharat Katariya’s film went head-to-head with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan. While Sui Dhaaga managed to gain momentum during the weekend and its Sunday collections were almost double of its collections witnessed on the day of its release, Pataakha got a lukewarm response.

Adarsh wrote, “#Pataakha witnesses escalation in biz, but the 3-day total is low... It’s all about maintaining the pace today [Day 4]… Day 5 [Tue] is a national holiday, hence the biz should shoot up again... Fri 90 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 1.75 cr. Total: 4.05 cr [875 screens]. India biz.” Starring Sanya Malhotra of Dangal fame and debutant Radhika Madan, Pataakha revolves around two sisters who hate each other to death. It is being talked about for its rough dialogues and sibling violence which has been compared to the volatile India-Pakistan relationship.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree is still holding fort at the box-office. The film has been declared a hit and has crossed Rs 125 crore, as quoted by film critic Taran Adarsh. The film collected around Rs 2.91 crore in its fifth weekend.

