Suniel Shetty shoots for debut Hollywood film, Call Centre, in Hyderabad

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 11:13 IST

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty had been reportedly shooting for a Hollywood film Call Centre since September and the film may likely be released in Telugu and Hindi dubbed versions as well. A Mumbai Mirror report claimed Suniel has “quietly started shooting” for the film directed by American-Chinese filmmaker Jeffery Chin, in Hyderabad.

A source told the tabloid, “The premise revolves around four guys who worked at a call centre in India and robbed a US-based company of $381 million. While American agencies were involved in the investigation, it was the Indian police that cracked the case.” Suniel has a lot of chase and action sequences and they will be shot in Hyderabad, the source added.

The report further stated that the film is based on a real Indian cop who took down the multimillion-dollar call centre scam. Suniel plays the role of the Sikh police officer in the film, which will have a mix of Indian and American actors, it added.

Though Suniel was seen in British film Don’t Stop Dreaming, Call Centre will be his first Hollywood film in a full-fledged role. Earlier, talking about hitting a low phase in his career, Suniel had told Hindustan Times, “I’m not where they (other actors who began careers with him) are because I screwed up. So, who is to blame for that? I can’t blame anybody else for that. If I made the wrong choice of films, then they are my choices. I strongly believe that to undo what I’ve done, I have to work hard to choose the right film. I don’t need to be greedy. The media have been very kind to me and have kept me alive [in the public eye] in the past three-and-a-half years.”

Last seen in Kannada film Pailwan alongside Sudeep, Suniel will now feature in Hera Pheri 3 and Mumbai Saga.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 11:09 IST