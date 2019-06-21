Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol raps Jay Z’s Encore on World Music Day. Watch video

On the occasion of World Music Day, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol showed his love for rapping yet again. He has now rapped Jay Z’s song, Encore.

Karan shared the video of his rapping stint on Instagram with the caption, “Music has always been my go to form of expression. Be it as a hobby or just to simple de-stress. #WorldMusicDay”. Wearing a black tee and a cap, the aspiring actor can be seen rapping to Encore’s music in the background.

Earlier, a video of him rapping at his friend’s wedding had gone viral on the web.

Karan is set to make his Bollywood debut with the film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Sunny is directing the film which stars debutant Sahher Bambba as the female lead. However, the film’s release date has now been pushed ahead, owing to Sunny’s busy schedule as he is now a MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab. It was earlier scheduled to release on July 19 but has now been pushed to September 20.

A source close to the film told Mid-Day, “Ever since his victory in Gurdaspur last month, Sunny has been busy taking stock of the situation and planning various measures that need to be implemented in the city. Knowing the important role that a debut vehicle plays in an actor’s career all too well, Sunny doesn’t want to give divided attention to Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. So, he thought it best to push the love story by two months.”

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a love story and has been shot across Manali. The film marks Sunny’s third directorial after Dillagi and Ghayal Once Again. Before featuring in the upcoming film, Karan had assisted director Sangeeth Sivan in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, which starred Sunny, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.

The film borrows its name from Dharmendra’s famous song from 1973 hit film Blackmail.

