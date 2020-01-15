Sunny Kaushal: ‘Being called Vicky’s brother is a proud thing for me’

bollywood

Being referred to as Vicky Kaushal’s brother is a proud thing for him says Sunny Kaushal, even though the actor admits having a strong urge to create his own identity. “One should have a very strong urge to create their own identity in the society. It doesn’t emerge from the fact that I am called Vicky’s brother. It’s a proud thing for me because this shows how well Vicky has made his mark. But I do have a strong urge to be my own person irrespective of that. It is something you should always have no matter who you are or which field you are in,” Sunny told IANS.

The actor also expressed how proud he feels of his brother who has achieved a lot in a short time, including the National Award as Best Actor. “It feels great. It was a proud moment for all of us. Both of us started our journey almost together and he has made this mark so quickly. As a family, we feel really proud of him,” said Sunny.

On the work front, Sunny Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye, which is based on the story of soldiers of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Azad Hind Fauj or Indian National Army (INA), which played a crucial role in India’s struggle for Independence.

The actor threw some light on his character in the series, which is an amalgamation of three real-life characters of Azad Hind Fauj-- Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon, Prem Kumar Sahgal and Shah Nawaz Khan.

Sunny shared: “The name of my character is Surender Sodhi. He is a soldier in the British Indian Army. After the British Indian Army gets captured by the Japanese in Singapore, he becomes a prisoner of war. They were given two choices -- either be in prison camp or be a part of Azad Hind Fauj and fight for the country. He chooses to be a soldier with Azad Hind Fauj. It was not an easy choice for him because both his father and grandfather served in the British Indian Army. He chooses for survival and initially goes through a lot of dilemma but gradually realises (the need to fight for his country).”

The actor expressed that even though Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is mentioned in our school history books, Indian National Army or INA isn’t talked about in details. “We all have read a lot about Bose babu in our history textbooks but very little about INA. I knew about its role in our history of freedom struggle but never took an interest to learn about it in depth. This series has been an eye opener for me,” he said.

Directed by Kabir Khan, “The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye” stars Sunny Kaushal alongside TJ Bhanu, Rohit Chaudhary and debutant actress Sharvari. The web series airs on Amazon Prime videos from January 24.

