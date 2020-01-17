Sunny Leone snuggles with daughter Nisha before ‘it’s time to get ready for school’. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 12:28 IST

Actor Sunny Leone often puts out adorable pictures from her family life. One such a picture is a black and white picture with her daughter Nisha.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Just 5more min of snuggling before it’s time to get ready for school!!! #mothersdaughter #daddysgirl.” In the picture, the two can be seen sleeping, covered in white sheets.

No festival goes without Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber posting pictures of their family including daughter Nisha and twins, Asher and Weber. On Christmas last year, Sunny posted a cute picture with all of them wearing red and wrote: “Merry Christmas from the Weber’s!! Thank you @ursa.co for making our family the cutiest Christmas pajamas ever! @dirrty99.”

In 2017, Sunny and Daniel adopted a little girl from Latur, Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur Weber. Speaking about the experience, Sunny had told Hindustan Times then, “Right now, it’s all so brand new because it has just been a few days. The moment we got the picture (of Nisha); I was so excited, happy, emotional and [experienced] so many different feelings. We literally had three weeks to finalise everything. Usually, people get nine months to prepare (laughs).”

In 2018, one year after adopting her, Sunny had put an emotional post and written: “One year ago today our lives changed when we brought you home with us! Today is your 1year “gotcha” anniversary and I can’t believe it’s only been one year because I feel I have known you a lifetime. You are a part of my heart and soul and the most beautiful baby girl in the world! I love you very much Nisha Kaur Weber!!”

