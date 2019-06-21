Super 30 song Paisa: Hrithik Roshan gets a rags-to-riches moment, audience sees the dirty picture. Watch video

Makers of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 have released the second song of the film, Paisa. The song emphasises that in India there is no business like the education business and its politician-business nexus. Hrithik’s Anand Kumar is shown taking up the job of a tutor in a coaching centre and sees his fortunes change. Suddenly he is awash with money even as the audience can see the grubby reality behind the business.

The song is crooned by Vishal Dadlani and it is a smart take on the importance of money as well as the commercialisation of education. It also has a few sequences showing a girl dancing in a bar but the makers have claimed it is not a dance number.

Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Ajay Atul, the song has lyrics such as ‘andhere kamro me batti jalaane aya paisa’. It also showcases Pankaj Tripathi as a politician with a stake in the education business.

Also read: Kabir Singh movie review: Shahid plays the fool in this troubling film

Sharing the song, Hrithik tweeted, “Saalon ki mehnat ka fal hai ye paisa ab iska asar hoga anand pe kaisa.”

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Atul Gogavale as saying, “Every person who started making money after years of struggle will relate to it.”

His brother Ajay said, “It’s not a dance number in the film. But it can be a dance number for the audience once it gets popular. I am confident that today’s generation will love listening to the peppy tunes in pubs and theatres. The word ‘Paisa’ has a lot of power because it makes every individual work hard. Vishal was a natural choice for this song because we wanted to highlight the power of this term. Paisa is a contemporary composition yet takes us on a nostalgic trip.”

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is slated to hit theatres on July 12. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Film, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Phantom Films and Reliance Entertainment, Super 30 is being presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with HRX Films .

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 12:00 IST