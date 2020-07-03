e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput case: Cops to record Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s statement on July 6

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Cops to record Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s statement on July 6

Mumbai Police will record the statement of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on July 6 in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

bollywood Updated: Jul 03, 2020 15:40 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s statement will be recorded next week.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s statement will be recorded next week.
         

The statement of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be recorded on Monday in connection with the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said on Friday. Bhansali had offered films to Rajput but could not work with him apparently due to date issues.

Rajput (34) was found hanging at his suburban Bandra residence on June 14. The Bandra police have summoned the Bollywood director and he will join the investigation on Monday, when his statement will be recorded, the official added.

The police, who are probing angle of possible professional rivalry in the case, will enquire about reasons behind the actor’s depression, he said. Bhansali had offered films to Rajput, but due to date issues, things did not work out between them as the actor had signed a contract with a big production house.

The police will try to understand the circumstances in which the rising star of Bollywood killed himself, the official said. The police have so far recorded statements of 29 people, including Rajput’s family members, his close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma and actor Sanjana Sanghi, who was the actor’s co-star in her debut film Dil Bechara.

Rajput, who had started his acting career from TV, starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Chhichhore, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as popular cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
India extends ban on international flights till July 31
India extends ban on international flights till July 31
‘Enemy has seen your fire and fury’: PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh
‘Enemy has seen your fire and fury’: PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh
India lodges protest with Pakistan for more than 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC
India lodges protest with Pakistan for more than 2,400 ceasefire violations on LoC
PM Modi in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi fires another jibe over border stand-off
PM Modi in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi fires another jibe over border stand-off
Younis Khan held a knife to my throat in Brisbane: Ex-Pak batting coach
Younis Khan held a knife to my throat in Brisbane: Ex-Pak batting coach
LIVE: In last 24 hours, 982 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in UP
LIVE: In last 24 hours, 982 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in UP
‘Political harassment’: Ahmed Patel slams govt on Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row
‘Political harassment’: Ahmed Patel slams govt on Priyanka Gandhi bungalow row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In