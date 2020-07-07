e-paper
Sushant Singh Rajput fans flood MP man with calls, police start investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput fans flood MP man with calls, police start investigation

A Facebook page in the name of Ankita Lokhande mentions the number of the man; police are trying to find who has set up the page.

bollywood Updated: Jul 07, 2020 12:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
         

A 20-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh has complained to the police after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans inundated him with phone calls. The man works as a labourer in Indore.

Investigation conducted by the cyber cell has revealed that a page created on Facebook in the name of Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande mentioned the man’s number in the ‘about’ section.

“After Sushant’s suicide, the labourer is getting many calls daily. While some disconnect the call after realising that it was the wrong number, others express their anguish over Sushant’s death,” superintendent of police Jitendra Singh said. Singh said more than 40,000 people are following this particular page on Facebook.

“To find out more, police have forwarded a message on the messenger to the operator of the page, but yielded no response so far,” he said. Police are trying to find out the person who has set up the page.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 in Mumbai and police believe he was suffering from depression.

