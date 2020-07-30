e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande questioned by Bihar Police at her Mumbai residence

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande questioned by Bihar Police at her Mumbai residence

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, was questioned by the Bihar Police at her Mumbai residence on Thursday, in connection with the ongoing investigation into his death.

bollywood Updated: Jul 30, 2020 20:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput with Ankita Lokhande.
Sushant Singh Rajput with Ankita Lokhande.(Yogen Shah)
         

Actor Ankita Lokhande was questioned by the Bihar Police on Thursday, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the death of her ex-boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput. The questioning took place at her Mumbai residence, ANI reports.

A contingent of Bihar Police officers has been sent to Mumbai, to aid the Mumbai Police in the investigation. Earlier this week Sushant’s father, KK Singh, filed an FIR in Patna against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. Sushant and Ankita met on the sets of their television show Pavitra Rishta, and dated for six years until 2016.

 

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says death ‘case has nothing to do with what Kangana Ranaut has suggested’

On the day that the FIR was registered, Ankita had shared a social media post declaring “Truth wins.” Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti had written in the comments section, “God is always with the truth.” Shweta on her own Instagram wrote, “Let’s stand united, let’s stand together for the truth!”

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Several political leaders and film personalities have demanded a CBI probe into his death. Sushant’s death by suicide has also triggered a debate on alleged nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry. It is alleged that the actor was ostracised in the film industry.

Despite sustained public pressure, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the case would not be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, and would remain with the Mumbai Police. Over 40 persons, including filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, have been questioned so far.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Red flags in Delhi over Erdogan’s Turkey funding anti-India activities: Official
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi hospital; stable, say doctors
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi hospital; stable, say doctors
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly: Gehlot on rebel legislators
Gujarat IAS officer Hardik Satishchandra Shah is PM Modi’s top aide
Gujarat IAS officer Hardik Satishchandra Shah is PM Modi’s top aide
‘Disengagement process along LAC not yet complete’: India rebuts China
‘Disengagement process along LAC not yet complete’: India rebuts China
Trump suggests delaying US presidential election amid claims of voting fraud
Trump suggests delaying US presidential election amid claims of voting fraud
Bihar extends lockdown to combat rising cases of Covid-19
Bihar extends lockdown to combat rising cases of Covid-19
Watch: Car, with men inside, washed away in over-flowing stream
Watch: Car, with men inside, washed away in over-flowing stream
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Assam Floods

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In