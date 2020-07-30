Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta asks India to stand up for him: ‘Let’s stand together for the truth’

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 07:52 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a post on her Instagram account, requesting her followers to stand together to get justice for the late actor. She shared a picture along with a message.

She wrote, “Let’s stand united, let’s stand together for the truth! #Indiaforsushant #Godpleasehelpus #Seekingstrengthandunity.”

Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande had also shared a positive post on her Instagram page, a day after the late actor’s father filed an FIR in Patna against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. She wrote, “Truth wins.”

Talking about the accusations made by Sushant’s father, Sanjay Kumar Singh, inspector general, central range, had said on Tuesday, “KK Singh lodged the case with Rajiv Nagar police station against Rhea Chakraborty, and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC. Sushant’s father has made a serious charge against Rhea and her family. He has alleged that she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account.”

Rhea on Wednesday had filed a petition to transfer the investigation to Mumbai. She had earlier demanded a CBI probe in Sushant’s death. However, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday, “Mumbai police are investigating the case. It will not be transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was reported;y suffering from depression. His sister Shweta recently shared a June 10 chat with the late Sonchiriya actor on her Instagram account. In the chat, Shweta asks Sushant to come over to US. He said, “Bohat mann karta he di (I really feel like...),” to which she replied with a beautiful picture of a place she went hiking to and said, “To aa jao na Baby...come for a month. Just chill here. Achha lagega tumhe...I want tel my friends that ur here...so koi... (So please come baby, come for a month. Just chill here, you will feel good. I will tell my friends you are here so nobody...).”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

