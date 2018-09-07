Sushmita Sen champions woman power in glamourous new pic. See it here

Sushmita Sen on Thursday spent some quality time with the women who inspire her and posted a picture online to celebrate their bond. Sushmita took to Instagram to share a message of positivity and to honour the group of women, which included the likes of Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Rhea Pillai, Queenie Singh, actor Madhoo and others.

“A woman’s greatest ally & supporter is a woman,” Sushmita wrote in her caption. “Love watching friends grow together, as they celebrate themselves & each other in equal measure!!! To your success @queeniesinghh & @rhea100 what an inspired evening of connecting with this incredible bunch of strong & loving #women #keepitsimple #keepithappy #friends #love #support. I love you guys!!!”

In the picture, Sushmita can be seen lounging on a couch as the rest of the gang stands around her, each of them wearing an expression of pure joy.

Sushmita has long been a champion of women’s causes. In a recent interview to PTI, she said, “What I love about the times we are living in now is that women don’t need to pull down other women to be better or one up. Now, if somebody asks them to do that they usually dump the person.”

Sushmita also added, “The new generation of women and even men are far more supportive of each other. I find this excellent. There was a time when everybody was busy doing ‘What is she wearing? How is she looking?’ I am happy that is changing now. I am very glad to see that because my children are growing in that environment.”

Sushmita, a former Miss India and Miss Universe who has also appeared in films, has always been an advocate for social causes and has been honoured at the Mother Teresa Awards 2013 for her social work.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 14:40 IST