Swara Bhasker joins protesting farmers at Singhu border, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 15:41 IST

Swara Bhasker has joined the league of several Bollywood actors and Punjabi artists who have come out in support of the farmers protesting on Delhi borders against new farm laws. The actor shared a few pictures from the protest site on Twitter.

Sharing the pictures which show her in winter wear and a mask, sitting along with other women protesters, Swara wrote, “A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests.”

A humbling day, to see the grit, resolve and determination of protesting farmers and the elderly at #SinghuBorder #FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/WIGg6bdqkF — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) December 17, 2020

She went on to share many more pictures from the spot and captioned them, “Snapshots of resilience. #SinghuBorder #farmersprotest.”

Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal had recently expressed disappointment with lack of support from Bollywood over farmers’ protest. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have held demonstrations for several days at Delhi’s border points, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.

Gippy, took to Twitter and wrote that for years Punjab has welcomed Bollywood with open arms but its silence over the issue was painful. “Dear Bollywood, every now and then your movies have been shot in Punjab and every time you have been welcomed with open heart. But today when Punjab needs you the most, you didn’t show up and speak a word. Disappointed,” the 37-year-old singer tweeted.

Also read: Deepika Padukone celebrates Bajirao Mastani’s fifth anniversary with heartfelt note, shares unseen set picture

Singer Jaswinder Singh Bains, popularly known by his stage name Jazzy B, rallied behind Grewal. “People whose conscience is alive are coming out in support, not the ones whose conscience is dead,” he tweeted. However, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu responded to Grewal, saying that there are artistes in Bollywood who have always been vocal about contentious issues, including the farmers’ protests, and she found his generalised comment “demotivating”.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more