Taapsee Pannu calls her struggle in Mumbai different, says it ‘began after my first film’

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is credited for headlining projects like Naam Shabana and Pink, has said her struggle began after her first film as she already had a career in the south Indian film industry.

Taapsee told Mumbai Mirror, “My case was different because I was coming from the South and had earned a decent amount of money, name and reputation. My struggle began after my first film. It was never a struggle to get the first film not even in the South. It was not a planned career for me. I became an actor purely by experimentation which I was doing on my own self. My struggle was more in terms of finding a house because nobody was ready to give a single actor an apartment to rent. Apparently, they don’t really trust the kind of job we do. They would spend Rs 500 to see us in a theatre and flock to events to watch us live but can’t stay in the same society. This was very awkward for me in the beginning. In Hyderabad, I didn’t face this problem. It took me over a month to find an apartment I thought I can live in. I am a Delhi girl and Delhi and Hyderabad are similar in terms of space. Here, space is a constraint so that was pretty new to me. It took me a little while to wrap my head around the space here. Now, I have gotten an apartment and happily settled with my sister. My parents still live in Delhi.”

Talking about her first meeting with Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee told the tabloid, “Anurag was the chief guest of an alumni meet function of Hansraj College in Delhi. I went to Hansraj College in Delhi for a month before I joined my engineering college. I had already taken admission there just to make sure in case I don’t get into engineering, I have my backup. I am very good with backups. I thought if I have a month, I might as well try and see Delhi University life because I was going to an engineering college which has a totally different life from DU. I was this extremely chubby girl in the dance group performing in one corner. I remember everyone was so excited that Anurag Kashyap was coming. I was not a crazy movie fan at the time and really didn’t like his films at that point or it really didn’t register. So, I was not really bothered. I only told him that during Manmarziyaan and he was stunned. He then went on telling the entire crew about it and is still at it.”

Recently, she posted a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s shoot. The actor, who is playing the role of a mental patient in the film, shared a short video wherein she is seen playing ludo with some crew members.

Just like her character in the thriller, Taapsee is seated on a wheelchair in the clip. However, what one can’t miss is her child-like reaction on winning the game. To beat the heat of Chennai, she is feasting on what appears to be watermelons, however, the actor is more engrossed in the board game. “Night shoots, bruises on face, fractured legs, low metabolism, Chennai heat but it’s this ‘Ludo’ that can leave us in splits,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

Earlier the actor shared a picture from the sets on Instagram where she is sitting on a sofa with a ‘head rig’. “Yes, it’s quite fancy n cool to be me. This head rig is the new headgear in fashion in films and in this case Vasant my DOP is my fashion designer,” she wrote.

The Pink star is playing the character of Sapna who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Game Over will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. While the film is helmed by Ashwin Saravanan, S Sashikanth is the producer.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt seek blessings at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, along with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not studios, is presenting the Hindi version of the movie. The film is slated to hit the theatres on June 14. Taapsee will also be seen in Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar, apart from multi-starrer Mission Mangal.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 16:30 IST