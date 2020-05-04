Taapsee Pannu on Thappad not completing its run at box office: ‘Everyone associated with the film got their due’

bollywood

Updated: May 04, 2020 10:37 IST

Taapsee Pannu’s latest film Thappad couldn’t complete its run at the box office due to coronavirus outbreak and has now released on a streaming platform during lockdown. The actor believes it could have run for a few more weeks in the absence of a Covid-19 pandemic but is happy it has arrived at the right time when there is a visible rise in the domestic violence cases across the country.

Taapsee seems to be satisfied with the fate of the film and told Mid-Day in an interview, “Thappad was in theatres for only two weeks, and its numbers were rising due to positive word-of-mouth. It would have run for another three weeks. But in March, Covid-19 was a far bigger crisis than the numbers of any movie. Everyone associated with the film got their due, and now, it’s out there for others to watch too.”

Commenting on begin called Feminazi by a section of viewers, the actor explained feminism is about equal opportunities. She said, “We have only started exploring the different shades of women and their heroism on screen. For decades, men have bashed up villains; nobody described them as ‘male-Nazi’. There needs to be equality even in these definitions, and artistes are working towards it.”

Taapsee plays the role of a caring housewife named Amrita in Thappad who decides to walk out of her marriage after being slapped by her husband at a party. It had opened to positive reviews with an opening of Rs 2.89 crore and wrapped up around Rs 30 crore as states ordered to shut down movie theatres amid Covid-19 outbreak.

The actor recently revealed why the slap scene was shot over 7 takes by director Anubhav Sinha. She said, “It took us 7 takes for this shot not because we didn’t get it right initially but because we wanted to make sure we got it in all possible ways a man can slap a woman, so in the edit, we can be sure we created the impact we intended to. And seeing people in theatre during this shot validated our belief that we did it right.”

