Tahira Kashyap recalls her last chemo session on Doctors Day: ‘No matter how many apples I have, not keeping doctors away’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:07 IST

Author and short film director Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to remember her last chemotherapy session in January last year and expressed her gratitude to the medical profession on Doctors Day. She also shared a picture.

She wrote: “I never knew #doctorsday even existed earlier, but my recent health ordeal has made me value all of them so much! This picture is from the day of my 12th and last chemotherapy session! Can never forget the date. 5 January 2019. The cotton swab on the shoulder blade is of the port. And the nurse in green is holding a box of chocolates that I had shared with them all, expressing my sincere gratitude! big thank you to my doctors especially Dr Mandar Nadkarni. Had this covid situation not been there I would have paid a visit to the doctors and nurses with another box of chocolates who really take care of all of us! No matter how many apples I have, I am never keeping the doctors away!” In the picture, Tahira shared, she can be seen standing inside the hospital with nurses and hospital staff around her. One of them has a box of chocolates in her hand, which Tahira had presented to them.

The post got quite a few comments, both from industry folks and her followers. Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna dropped a red heart emoji and wrote “Big Hug”, while actor Tisca Chopra said “Girl” adding a red heart emoji. One of her Instagram followers said: “They’re the reason we exist.”

Also read: Aamir Khan crashes daughter Ira’s workout video, she promises to ‘force him’ to join next time. Watch

On World Cancer Day, last year, Tahira had shared a picture of the scar left after her mastectomy and wrote an empowering note. “Today is my day! Wish you all a happy #worldcancerday and hope each one of us celebrates this day in an embracing way. That we remove any stigma or taboo associated with it. That we spread awareness about it and that we have self love no matter what,” she had written.

“I truly embrace all my scars as they are my badges of honour. There is nothing known as perfect. Happiness lies in truly accepting yourself. This was a tough one for me. But this picture was my decision as I want to celebrate not the disease but the spirit with which I endured.”

Tahira was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent treatment in India.

Follow @htshowbiz for more