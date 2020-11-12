Taimur Ali Khan flashes a million-dollar smile as he poses with a baby. Fans can’t get over ‘precious’ photo

bollywood

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur is winning hearts with his cute smile once again. The three-year-old is seen posing with a baby in a new photo and fans are calling it ‘precious’.

Naina Sawhney, who is a part of Kareena’s managerial team, shared pictures from a dinner party hosted by the actor on Wednesday night. In one of the photos, Taimur is seen posing with Naina’s daughter Sia. Another picture has Kareena posing with Naina and her baby girl. Kareena’s manager Poonam Damania can be seen in another photo.

“Thank you for having us Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan. Sia made her first friend, love you both @poonamdamania,” Naina captioned her Instagram post. Fans showered love. “The first picture is so precious,” one commented. “Mashallah the cutest Tim and Sia,” another wrote. “Thank you so much for these adorable pics @nainas89,” a third commented.

Kareena and Taimur will soon join Saif in Dharamshala for a low-key Diwali celebration. “Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It’s been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great,” she told The Times of India in an interview, adding that they are keeping it ‘very quiet’ this year.

Kareena is expecting her second child with Saif. The couple had announced the happy news via a joint statement in August: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

