Tales From The Loop makes Amazon debut, Shah Rukh Khan’s fanpage donates Rs 1 lakh for Covid-19 relief

bollywood

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 09:53 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s Twitter fanpage donates Rs 1 lakh to coronavirus relief fund: ‘Following our idol’s footsteps’

A Twitter fan page of actor Shah Rukh Khan, ‘SRK Universe Fan Club’ has made a donation to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund. In a tweet, the fan page wrote that they were inspired by the actor’s recent multiple donations to various coronavirus relief fuds.

(Read full story here)

Deepika Padukone turns master chef, makes Thai green curry and rice for ‘pati parmeshwar’ Ranveer Singh. See pics

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are spending their time home during the Covid-19 lockdown in happy domesticity. Among other things, it includes cooking. On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a bunch of video clips showing how Deepika donned the chef’s hat and got down to some serious cooking -- she prepared dishes from Thai cuisine including chopped Thai salad, Thai green curry, rice and vegetable Tom Yum soup.

(Read full story here)

Happy birthday Lisa Ray: From auditioning for Bond film to beating cancer, here are 5 major revelations by the actor-writer

Lisa Ray, known in India as a successful model-turned-actor with films like Water and Kasoor to her credit, is celebrating her 48th birthday today. The cancer survivor is now also a writer and released her memoir, Close to the Bone, last year, spilling some of the deepest secrets about her life.

(Read full story here)

Bill Withers, singer of classics Ain’t No Sunshine and Lean on Me, dies at 81

Bill Withers, writer and singer of classics such as Lean on Me and Ain’t No Sunshine, has died of heart complications, his family has said. He was 81. “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” the family said in a statement to AP.

(Read full story here)

Tales from the Loop review: In bleak times, new Amazon show is a brighter alternative to Black Mirror

It’s rare when a show’s striking visual sense has a narrative to match it, but Amazon Prime’s latest science-fiction series, Tales from the Loop, is both breathtakingly beautiful and radically ruminative. Based on the paintings by Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop is set in a fictional town that exists above an underground facility that houses a machine called the Loop.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more