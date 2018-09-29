Tanushree Dutta says she is not afraid of threats. Watch video

Actor Tanushree Dutta, who came out in the open to speak about alleged sexual harassment she faced in 2008, has said that she is not afraid of threats. A video clip of the actor is available online, where she talks about the subject.

In the clip, Tanushree, in a stoic tone, says: “The one who has brought into this world will take me out of it.” She goes on to refer to people who could threaten her and thereby cause her harm. About them, she says, only such people can make such bogus (khokle) threats.

The video post, shared on Instagram, read: “Not afraid of threats says #tanushreedutta.”

Ever since she revealed to the media last week about the harrowing time she had while on the sets of the film Horn OK Please, where, she claimed, Nana Patekar sexually harassed her, first by forcing himself into a song sequence (which was suppose to be a solo number at first) and later by forcing choreographer Ganesh Acharya to include a sexually explicit dance step with her. She also accused director Vivek Agnihotri of harassment on the sets of his film, Chocolate, in 2005.

After initial delay, many Bollywood celebrities have spoken about the issue. While younger stars like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and Richa Chadha have come out in support of Tanushree, veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan and industry heavyweight Salman Khan evaded the topic.

This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned. https://t.co/Ola3MNdmtS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2018

Some incidents that take place even a decade ago remain fresh in your memory. What happened with #TanushreeDutta on the sets of "Horn Ok Please" is one such incident - I was there. #NanaPatekar



[THREAD] — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

I agree too. Survivors are survivors because they have dealt with something horrible and come out on the other side. So believe them, respect them. @janiceseq85 #TanushreeDutta — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 28, 2018

Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us! https://t.co/f8Nj9YWRvE — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 28, 2018

In fact, Farhan also happens to be a lone male voice among the top stars to speak on the issue. Coming out in support of Tanushree, he tweeted that not only should she be heard, one has to stop doubting her intentions and start believing survivors. The sentiment was echoed by Priyanka, Parineeti, Swara and Sonam.

The fact about the ongoing controversy is that not one, but two people, who had witnessed the incident, have spoken about it and corroborated Tanushree’s claims. Journalist Janice Sequeira’s thread narrated in great detail the sequence of events that happened that day and it matches the claims made by Tanushree. Not just Janice, another person named Shyni Shetty (who worked as an AD on the said film) also pitched in and agreed with every detail mentioned in Janice’s thread.

However, many others have chosen to evade the issue. At the launch of the trailer of upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan, Amitabh sidestepped the issue by saying that he was neither Tanushree Dutta nor was he Nana Patekar to comment on the subject. Meanwhile, at an event recently, Salman too was asked and replied saying: “I am not aware of this. Let me know and understand what is happening.”

Director Hansal Mehta and actor Vinay Pathak too have spoken against sexual harassments on films sets, in the wake of Tanushree’s claims.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018