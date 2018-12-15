Tanushree Dutta set to return to the US after sparking the MeToo movement in India

Actor Tanushree Dutta has packed her bags and is ready to leave India after kick-starting the MeToo movement in the country. The actor revealed her plans of returning to New Jersey in an interview to Mid-Day saying, “My future lies there. I will head out early next year. When I came down to Mumbai, I thought I would go back after a month, but it’s been five months.”

The actor had accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment for demanding to shoot an intimate dance step with her on the sets of the 2008 film Horn OK Pleassss. She had also accused Vivek Agnihotri, director of the 2005 film Chocolate of asking to remove her clothes and dance in front of Irrfan Khan in order to give him cues for a scene.

Talking about the movement which took a much bigger form with several victims accusing known filmmakers, actors and singers of rape, molestation and harassment in lieu of work, she said, “I do not look at it as now hot, now cold. Such things are a revolution. What matters is its impact in the future. It has created an atmosphere where sexual predators are aware that they cannot get away with misbehaviour. It came as a surprise when women began calling out the sexual predators. I am aware that #MeToo cannot be front page news every day.”

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor is, however, hopeful of getting justice one day. She said, “I have been living with it for a decade without redressal. The legal process is not dependent on me being around. If I have to be around to push the case, what is the point of the legal system and law enforcers?”

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 15:11 IST