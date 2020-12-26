e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Tara Sutaria and boyfriend Aadar Jain snuggle up for a Christmas night movie, see pics

Tara Sutaria and boyfriend Aadar Jain snuggle up for a Christmas night movie, see pics

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain shared pictures of themselves enjoying a date night movie. The couple watched Home Alone, after spending the afternoon at his annual family lunch.

bollywood Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 19:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tara Sutaria celebrated Christmas with her boyfriend Aadar Jain.
After joining boyfriend Aadar Jain and his family at the Kapoors’ Christmas lunch, Tara Sutaria ended her day in the best way possible. The couple snuggled up for a movie night and shared pictures of the same on their respective Instagram stories.

Tara shared a picture of feet inside a blanket, a Christmas tree on the side and the Hollywood classic Home Alone playing on the home theatre. “Is there a better way to end the day?” she wrote, adding a ‘Merry Christmas’ sticker. Aadar also shared a similar picture on his Instagram stories, but added no caption.

Hindustantimes

Last month, as Tara turned 25, she flew off to Maldives with Aadar to celebrate her special day in style. They shared quite a few pictures from their trip, though they were never in the same frame in any of them, on Instagram.

On Tara’s birthday, Aadar shared a picture of the two of them together, and wrote in his caption, “Happy 25th Principessa.” She replied in the comments, “Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!”

Earlier this year, in an interview with Pinkvilla, when Tara was asked about dating Aadar, she said that she does not believe in hiding something that is ‘beautiful’. “I think if it is something beautiful, wonderful and magical, something that all human beings crave in their lives... I don’t think you should hide something that is beautiful. That is my take on it. I have nothing to hide but I understand why so many people keep it to themselves. I am a really private person as well. I haven’t really spoken about it ever so people will think what they want to think,” she said.

Aadar will be seen next in Hello Charlie. Tara, meanwhile, has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Milan Luthria’s Tadap, Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain sequel and Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2.

