Team that conducted Sushant Singh Rajput’s post-mortem answers lawyer Vikas Singh’s questions

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 15:19 IST

The questions raised by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh in a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation have been answered by the team that performed the late actor’s post-mortem. This comes days after an AIIMS panel concluded after an investigation that Sushant died by suicide, and wasn’t murdered, as has been implied by many, including Vikas Singh.

These are some of the questions he asked in his letter:

The post-mortem was done at night without there being any order of the Magistrate to do such post-mortem at night.

The protocol which is necessary to be observed in such post-mortems was not followed as opined by several experts of forensic departments from all over the world.

The videography of the post-mortem was not done.

Sufficient viscera was not retained for future examination.

The time of the death was not mentioned in the post-mortem report.

The injuries on the body were not specified and thus there was no opinion expressed of the cause of such injuries.

The leg which was fractured was not mentioned in the report.

According to an India Today report, the Mumbai autopsy team has answered several of the concerns raised by Vikas Singh in his letter. As for why the procedure was conducted at night, the team said, “Police officials came to us with the inquest and requested the post-mortem be done, so it was done at that hour. There is no rule that post-mortem cannot be performed at night. A circular issued in 2013 allows post-mortem at night.”

The team said that ‘ligature marks are mentioned’ in the post-mortem report, ‘but there were no injuries’. About why the time of death wasn’t mentioned in the report, the team said, “The Mumbai Police had raised questions regarding the time of death and it was mentioned in the next detailed report that it was 10 to 12 hours before the post-mortem.”

Sushant died on June 14, and his death is being investigated by the CBI, with the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate conducting separate investigations into the financial and drugs angles in the case. Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, who had been arrested on drugs-related charges, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

