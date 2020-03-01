Thappad box office day 2: Taapsee Pannu film sees a big jump, earns Rs 7.85 cr

bollywood

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 09:48 IST

Thappad’s slow start at the box office seems to be wearing off on the back of good audience reaction. The Taapsee Pannu starrer that began its box office journey with Rs 2.85 crore on Friday, picked up pace on Saturday as it earned Rs 5 crore.

Box Office India reported that the film showed a 75% growth on Saturday and its total collection is now Rs 7.85 crore. The film still has a tough job to ratchet up collection on Sunday and then maintain a steady pace over the weekend. The website reported that the film is strong in Delhi NCR and Mumbai as metro audiences are choosing the hard-hitting film on domestic violence.

“If we look at the Saturday growth of similar films then Panga went up 108% on Saturday and Chhapaak went up 40% and both films failed and more importantly did not sustain after the weekend,” the website compared Thappad to similar films.

Meanwhile, last week’s Bollywood releases, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship are maintaining their slow pace as a new week begins.

Ayushmann’s film, a gay rom-com, managed a first-week haul of Rs 44.84 crore, and added a mere Rs 2.08 crore on Day Eight, which was its second Friday. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 46.92 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan maintains decent hold on Day 8. [Week 2] Fri 2.08 cr. Total: Rs 46.92cr. #India biz.”

The Vicky-starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship fared even worse. The horror drama, which had managed Rs 24.18 crore in doesmtic earnings at the end of first week, only managed to add Rs 1.02 crore on its eight day. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 25.20 crore. “#Bhoot [Week 2] Fri 1.02 cr. Total: Rs 25.20 cr. #India biz,” tweeted Adarsh.

The year so far has been low on profits for Bollywood so far, with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior emerging as the only blockbuster at the domestic box office. While Devgn’s self-starring production has raked in Rs 276.9 crore till date, and continues to earn after releasing on January 10, the only February release that has seen some earnings is Malang, which has earned Rs 58.04 crore so far.

The first two months of the year otherwise have been disappointing for the Bollywood box office with films performing below expectation. Releases such as Chhapaak, Panga, Street Dancer 3D, Jawaani Jaaneman, Shikara and Love Aaj Kal failed to draw the audience.