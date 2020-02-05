Thappad song Ek Tukda Dhoop: Taapsee Pannu’s deafening silence after a slap is heartbreaking. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 17:35 IST

Taapsee Pannu has shared the first song from her upcoming film, Thappad. Titled Ek Tukda Dhoop, the slow tragic song signifies how true love without respect eventually falls apart one day.

Sung by Raghav Chaitanya with music by Anurag Saikia, the song has been penned by Shakeel Azmi. It shows sweet moments of Taapsee and Pavail Gulati’s happily married life before it falls apart after a slap. It shows how she cooks for him, waves goodbye to him when he leaves for office but refuses to forgive him after he slaps her at a party. Taapsee’s silence post the incident looks evident in the song as she struggles to move out of her marriage.

Taapsee plays an educated woman who won’t tolerate domestic violence in the name of love whereas Pavail plays her husband in the film. Taapsee had shared a still and a few lyrics from the song ahead of its release. “Toot Ke Hum Dono Mein, Jo Bacha Wo Kum Se Hai. Ek Tukda Dhoop Ka Andar Andar Nam Sa Hai. In love with this song even before it was filmed. #Thappad. Song releasing today...@anuraag_psychaea @raghavchaitanya @shakeel.azmi.71.”

Taapsee had recently shared a behind-the-scene picture from the film along with a heartfelt post about her character Amrita. Talking about how she grew up after playing such a character, she wrote, “Amrita ...As an actor, some characters set you free and some suffocate you. This was the latter for me... her righteousness, her maturity to handle every situation, determination deep inside and an infectious calmness on the outside.... she made me grow up.”

She also told IANS in an interview, “The character Amrita was suffocating for me in the end and I took it as a challenge. After 15 days of shooting, I started feeling claustrophobic. It was tough for me to get out of my firebrand image and mindspace and get into the skin of this character.”

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is set to hit theatres on February 28. It also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra among others.

