The Cut writer apologises to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas for controversial article that called her a scam artist

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have received an apology from writer Mariah Smith, who penned an article for The Cut in which she labelled the Indian star as a “modern-day scam artist”. The article claimed that Nick shares a “fraudulent relationship against his will” and was full of racist and sexist undertones.

“I want to sincerely apologise to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and to the readers I offended and hurt with my words. I do not condone racism, xenophobia, or sexism. I take full responsibility for what I wrote, and I was wrong. I am truly sorry,” Smith posted on Twitter.

The article was slammed online by many people, including Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner. The duo attended the wedding in Jodhpur along with the rest of the family members.

One of the portions of the article read, “All Nick wanted was a possible fling with Hollywood’s latest It Woman, but instead he wound up staring straight at a life sentence with a global scam artist.” “Even more upsetting, she’s a scam artist who never even took the time to make sure he was comfortable riding a horse before arranging for him to enter their wedding ceremony on horseback,” Smith had written.

Sonam Kapoor took to her official Twitter handle to express her rage over the article, and wrote, “For a publication that “shows women’s what they are made of” @TheCut has a lot to answer for . The article on @priyankachopra was sexist , racist and disgusting. Also it’s written by a woman which is so sad. It reeks of envy and bitterness. @mRiah shame on you!”

Swara Bhasker too slammed the absurdly offensive article, writing, “Depressed with the state of the world & current affairs? Here’s some good ol’ fashioned puerile filth published by @TheCut 2 add some pointless venom 2 ur day. Also someone invite @mRiah to an Indian wedding Might assuage some of her misguided angst! #yellowjournalism .”

After the furore, the website issued an apology and said it has deleted the objectionable article.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 14:53 IST