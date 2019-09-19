The Zoya Factor: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Twinkle Khanna reveal superstitions they believe in. Watch

bollywood

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of The Zoya Factor, has been posting videos of her Bollywood colleagues who are sharing superstitions that they believe in. While Student of the Year 2 star Ananya Panday cracks her knuckles before boarding a flight, Twinkle Khanna obsesses about the direction in which her son Aarav rests his head while sleeping.

Ananya said in her video, “My Zoya Factor is that before every flight, I need to crack my knuckles. I feel like I don’t do this (enacts cracking knuckles) something bad will happen.” Sonam shared the video and tweeted, “The student’s here with her lucky charm too! Thanks a lot @ananyapandayy ! Zoya Solanki wishes you all the luck! #WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor.”

The student’s here with her lucky charm too! Thanks a lot @ananyapandayy! Zoya Solanki wishes you all the luck!#WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor pic.twitter.com/zqbMpTl4OB — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 18, 2019

Sharing Twinkle’s video, Sonam tweeted, “Thank you @mrsfunnybones for sharing your superstitions with us! May the luck be with you. #WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor.” In the video, Twinkle says, “My lucky charm is a compass app that I downloaded on my phone. I am in London and when I visited my son’s dorm and I said betaji, is your head in the right direction? I took out my compass and boom! His head was north, according to vaastu (vaastu shashtra) some major calamity, ....he can be eaten by flesh-eating bacteria,....I am not quite sure. But I promptly changed his pillow and now I am happy, which means..you can take the woman out of India but you cannot take out the vaastu shashtra out of her!”

In his video, Aditya Roy Kapur revealed he has a black string tied around his left foot.

That’s quite a list of lucky charms you’ve got there, #AdityaRoyKapur! Thanks for sharing them with us.#WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor pic.twitter.com/hwVFwEyNCN — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 18, 2019

In The Zoya Factor, Sonam plays a character who turns out to be the lucky mascot for the Indian cricket team at the World Cup. Asked if she believed in luck, and who her lucky mascot in life was, Sonam named her husband Anand Ahuja. “My husband (Anand Ahuja) is my lucky mascot,” she told media at a special screening of The Zoya Factor on Monday in Mumbai.

In the film, Sonam essays the role of Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. She is cast opposite Dulquer Salman who plays the captain of the team who does not believe in luck and superstitions.

Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor clashes at the box-office with the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Prassthanam on Friday. Talking about the clash, Sonam said: “I would like to congratulate makers of Prassthanam for its release. I hope it does well. Ours is a small film and that film features Sanjay Dutt so, I would like to wish them all the best for the release.”

