Sonam Kapoor reveals why she thinks some of her films flopped, and the superstition she follows to avoid it

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:39 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who has been spotted in only red as she promotes her upcoming film The Zoya Factor, has now revealed that even she observes a few superstitions when it comes to her films.

Speaking to Pinkvilla in an interview, Sonam revealed she never stands while dubbing for a film. “There’s one thing that I do. I never stand and dub. I always sit and dub. Yes, that is a superstition. Because every time when I stand and dub, my film doesn’t do well,” she told the entertainment website, adding that she sat and dubbed for The Zoya Factor.

Asked if he observes any similar rule, Sonam’s co-star Dulquer Salmaan stayed quiet as Sonam quipped that he doesn’t watch his own films before release. Dulquer then clarified, “I don’t think it is a superstition as such. I like to see my film once it is completely ready. A lot of times, we are called for first cut and second cuts, then I start losing my judgement - I think what if I like the other cut more, I can’t gauge. So I am like, once it is locked, then only I will watch it.”

Talking about her choice of roles, Sonam recently told IANS, “I think young boys and girls were not rightly represented in our films for the longest time. When a character is imperfect, it becomes more relatable because, in real life, we are not perfect. Most of the characters I have portrayed are imperfect, but they represents us. For me, these are real characters.”

“In films, we tend to show the lead character as a perfect one -- like, the hero has the solution to everything, and the villain is so dark, and the girl has to be perfect in everything. It’s not real. I like to play characters that represent real people, rather than being aspirational on screen,” she added.

Sonam plays the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team in the film The Zoya Factor. She falls in love with the team captain, played by Dulquer.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 20:37 IST