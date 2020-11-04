e-paper
Theatre Vs OTT: The 'right-s' step in the unlock mode!

Theatre Vs OTT: The ‘right-s’ step in the unlock mode!

An open letter by a trade analyst-critic again brings up the topic of Hindi films releasing simultaneously on OTT platforms as well as cinema halls. Industry insiders feel streaming platforms have the final say, and no actor or producer can interfere.

bollywood Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 01:13 IST
Prashant Singh
Prashant Singh
As Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii readies for the digital premiere, trade analyst-critic, Komal Nahta has written an open letter to the star, making an appeal to have his film simultaneously release in single-screen cinemas as well as on the OTT platform.
As Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii readies for the digital premiere, trade analyst-critic, Komal Nahta has written an open letter to the star, making an appeal to have his film simultaneously release in single-screen cinemas as well as on the OTT platform.
         

Last month, theatres finally got a green-light to reopen with 50 per cent capacity. And ever since, talks have been rife about the non-availability of fresh content, especially toplined by big names, to help revive the exhibition sector. Surely, one of the reasons is the fact that most of the new, ready films have already been acquired by OTT [over-the-top] players.

Technical issue

Now, as Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii readies for the digital premiere, the ‘content talk’ has reared its head again with trade analyst-critic, Komal Nahta writing an open letter to the star while making an appeal to have his film simultaneously release in single-screen cinemas [top multiplex chains have already decided to not screen those films that don’t premiere only in cinemas] as well as on the OTT platform.

So, the big questions are: is it possible, and feasible for an OTT player to allow such simultaneous releases, after having paid a premium price for exclusivity? And how much an actor or producer can help in salvaging the situation?

“In spirit, and on an emotional level, what Mr Nahta has written is absolutely right. But technically, it’s not possible. As an exhibitor, I know a film like Laxmii can change the entire scene for us but as a producer, I know that once a deal has been signed, no one can do anything about it,” says film exhibitor-distributor and producer, Aditya Chowksey, adding: “I have had the experience of dealing with an OTT player vis-à-vis my film, Khuda Haafiz. So, I know that once you sign a legal agreement with them, no actor, producer or director can interfere. Then, it’s totally their prerogative.”

Not enough money

Not just Laxmii, the coming days will see a number of star-spangled films such as Coolie No. 1, Ludo, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Chhalaang, Torbaaz, AK Vs AK, Durgavati, Jhund and The Big Bull among others, releasing on OTT platforms. Business-wise, simultaneous release on single-screens “won’t make any sense” to streaming sites, say experts.

“I am all for the welfare of single-screen cinemas, but theatres still remain shut in many states, including Maharashtra, which is the biggest market. Only a few single-screen cinemas [across India] are available [to release a film], and they can only be filled to a 50 per cent capacity. So, I am sure the OTT players realise that having a simultaneous release won’t fetch them a lot of money,” says trade analyst Taran Adarsh, adding: “Also, it doesn’t really matter what we say, or feel about it. Ultimately, only the OTT players can take a final call as it’s their acquisition and product now.”

Big [screen] love

At the same time, many believe that a top name such as Kumar can turn things around. “There’s no doubt that the ball is in the OTT platform’s court as technically-speaking, they have the rights. But having said that, India is a country where a big star’s voice is always heard. So, that way, he may initiate a conversation about it, and have his say,” says exhibitor-distributor Akshaye Rathi.

For Laxmii producer, Tusshar Kapoor (he has produced the film along with Kumar and Shabinaa Khan), it’s all about how the OTT platform decides to go about it. “Once the deal is done, being the distributor, Fox Star/Disney+ Hotstar has to take a call. Let’s see what they decide to do. They have to talk to the (film) distributors. As far as I know, there are no such plans as of now,” he says.

At the end, Chowksey puts things in perspective, by saying: “I am sure any actor would love to have his/her film screened on the big screen as, after all, that’s what made them stars in the first place. But you can’t beat technicalities, or break terms of legal agreements.”

