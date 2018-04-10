There can only be one hero and that is dad, says Tiger Shroff

When filmmaker Subhash Ghai praised Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff, the younger actor was quick to respond and say there can be only be one “hero”.

Ghai, has who directed Jackie in films like Hero, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Yaadein and Karma, on Tuesday took to Twitter to praise the father-son duo. “A great tribute to his father Jackie Shroff is his own bright son Tiger Shroff as Hero Vs Hero since 1980s and now 2018. I feel so proud of both of them. God bless the family with love and dedication all over,” Ghai wrote.

A Great tribute to his father #jacki shroff is his own bright son @iTIGERSHROFF as #Hero Vs Hero since 80s n now 2018

I feel so proud of both of them 🕺🏽🕺🏽God bless the family with love n dedication all over 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/sR4LXeOhOX — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 10, 2018

To this, Tiger replied: “We both are so lucky to have you uncle! But there can only be one hero and that is dad! No comparison!”

We both are so lucky to have you uncle! But there can only be one hero and that’s dad! No comparison! https://t.co/jzqaVz0F5g — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 10, 2018

Tiger is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Baaghi 2, which has minted over Rs 135 crore since its release. The film also features Disha Patani.

He has begun shooting for his next, Student of The Year 2 which will be directed by Punit Malhotra. The female lead for the film will be announced on Wednesday.

STUDENT OF THE YEAR 2 - DAY #1 on set.

Today, director @punitdmalhotra and his team begin their journey at Saint Teresa’s with @iTIGERSHROFF & the girls.

Give us a 🏆 in the comments to wish them luck! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi #SOTY2 pic.twitter.com/V5wKfVT9Ye — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) April 9, 2018

