This is what Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas were up to in Jodhpur. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ recent trip to Jodhpur has fuelled speculation that the blue city in Jodhpur may indeed be the venue of their wedding. In an effort to put the speculations to rest, the former Miss World took to the social media to reveal the purpose of her outing.

The Quantico actor posted a photo in which fiancé Nick Jonas and brother Siddharth are there as a friend cuts his birthday cake. “Happy birthday Maharaja Sudeep Dutt… what a wonderful birthday lunch. I’m so glad we got to spend it together! Wish you the best in life always. Keep smiling and dancing the night away! #tam2cul#siddharthchopra89 Nick Jonas.”

While Priyanka looked chic in a casual tee and striped pants, fiancé Nick Jonas could be seen in a simple tee and a cap. The two lovebirds were spotted hand in hand at the Jodhpur airport yesterday upon their arrival in the blue city after which they went on to visit the Mehrangarh Fort.

Nick is currently in India and had participated in a friendly football match along with several other Bollywood celebrities. Priyanka had shared photos of the football match with the caption, “Bae in Bombae!!” The two celebrities had announced their engagement post a ‘roka’ ceremony in August.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, being directed by Shonali Bose. She also has Hollywood film, Isn’t it Romantic? In her kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 14:11 IST