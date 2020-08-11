e-paper
Tiger Shroff jumps 5.7ft high, says 'could go higher if it wasn't for all that cake last night'. Watch

Tiger Shroff jumps 5.7ft high, says ‘could go higher if it wasn’t for all that cake last night’. Watch

Tiger Shroff has shared a video in which he can be seen performing a 5.7 feet high jump like a pro.

bollywood Updated: Aug 11, 2020 17:48 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tiger Shroff performs a high jump.
Tiger Shroff performs a high jump.
         

Tiger Shroff is at it again. The actor has now shared a video of him perfecting a 5.7 feet high jump. He also joked that he could have gone even higher had he not consumed cake a day before.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Tiger wrote, “Monkey bizz...5.7 ft cleared, could go higher if it wasnt for all that cake last night.”

 

The video garnered more than 744000 views in less than an hour. Choreographer Bosco Martis commented to the post, “Bro even if you consume the entire cake factory you will still clear this.” Actor Dino Morea wrote, “I remember we did this once at the basketball court, American school @tigerjackieshroff Super leap,” with clap emojis. Music composer Vishal Mishra reacted, “Bhai,” with a fire emoji. Suniel Shetty called him, “Crazeeee tigy.”

Last month, Tiger had shared a video to show off his football skills. Channelling his love for football, actor Tiger treated his fans with a throwback video of him effortlessly scoring a goal. He also captioned the video on Instagram with a football.

In the video, Shroff is seen kicking the football lightly as he slides it with him. Tiger looks stylish in a black crew neck T-shirt and a pair of denims. As the video progresses, the Baaghi star is seen effortlessly scoring a goal while the goalkeeper tries to block him, leaving people on the ground impressed.

 

 

Lately, the Heropanti actor has been quite active on the social media amid quarantine and has been updating fans of his activities by sharing pictures and videos. Earlier, the actor had shared a major throwback video as he shared a glimpse of his flying kick. The video also featured Akshay Kumar.

Also read: Anil Kapoor remembers ‘James’ Rishi Kapoor, shares their first photoshoot together. See pics

Tiger was last seen on screen in Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan. The third instalment of the Baaghi franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown. He was also a part of last year’s biggest Bollywood blockbuster, War. The film featured him and Hrithik Roshan as the two male leads and Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role.

