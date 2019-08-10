Tiger Shroff on being asked if he is dating Disha Patani: ‘Meri aukat nahi hai’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 19:06 IST

Tiger Shroff had a hilarious reply on being asked if he is dating Disha Patani. The actor was holding a QnA session on Instagram Stories when a few fans managed to sneak in some personal questions.

“Are you dating Disha,” asked one. Tiger replied, “Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it).” He even added a monkey emoji to it all other funny answers.

Someone asked him if he is a virgin. “Abe besharam mere mom dad bhi follow kar rahe hai mujhe (Oh shameless you, my mom and dad also follow me),” Tiger replied. Another question was how many girlfriends he’s had so far. “Not enough,” Tiger cheekily replied.

Tiger and Disha have forever avoided confirming their relationship status. During an interview, Disha was posed a question from a Twitter user, “Why don’t you both accept your relationship? People love you both as a couple.”

Also read: Dwayne Johnson wants to replace Jason Statham in Hobbs and Shaw 2 with ‘Singh Brothers’ after watching their video

Disha replied to the question, “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”

Disha was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat and will next be seen in Malang alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Tiger, who was last seen in the second instalment of Student Of The Year, will share screen space with actor Hrithik Roshan in an upcoming film, War. The two have worked together in Baaghi 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 18:51 IST