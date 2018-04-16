Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 refuses to slow down, enters Rs 150 cr club,

The action entertainer, Baaghi 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles, has wormed its way into the elite club of Rs 150 crore earnings. The action-packed flick opened at a phenomenal Rs 25.10 crore, setting a precedent only second to the three Khans.

Maintaining its hold at the box office, Baaghi 2 collected 7.2cr ( Friday -1.75, Sat -2.5, Sunday -2.95 ) nett at the box office in its third weekend there by taking the total collections to Rs. 155.65 crore nett in India.

Powered by high octane action and stunts, the film has not only entered the 150-crore club but also entered into the list of Top-20 Bollywood grossers, ever.

Apart from Flying Jatt actor, the action flick also shares an ensemble cast with the likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar, Deepak Dobriyal, Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj, and Sunit Morarjee.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, the film is a stand-alone sequel to 2016 film, Baaghi.

The movie hit the theatres on March 30.