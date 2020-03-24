Tiger Shroff’s melodious singing in ‘quarantakshari’ impresses Arjun Kapoor, calls him ‘Talent ka Vulcano’. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 17:20 IST

As the country is in lockdown mode due to the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebrities are finding different ways to keep themselves entertained during quarantine. Among these are the viral ‘quarantakshari’ challenge on Instagram, which involves a virtual version of antakshari.

Tiger Shroff was challenged by his Student Of The Year 2 co-star Ananya Panday and Dino Morea. He sang Sab Tera from his film Baaghi and Jab Tak from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and nominated his “amazing” co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, Hrithik Roshan and Kriti Sanon for the challenge.

Netizens were pleasantly surprised to learn that Tiger is a talented singer, as well. “Why have i never heard you sing before??? God, u sing so well!! Must try this professionally too Tigy! Now i am doubtful if i should take up ur challenge or not.. Lol,” Kriti commented on the post.

Ananya wrote, “Yay Tigey!!! Everyone finally knows what a good singer you are!! Was waiting for them to discover your 500th talent.”

“Beta tum kya NAHI kar sakte. Talent ka Vulcano,” Arjun Kapoor commented. Singer Armaan Malik also showered praise on Tiger and wrote, “This is amazing. I never knew you could sing so well Tiger! And you sang both my songs woohoo.”

Tiger was last seen on the big screen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. The film was off to a fantastic start and earned more than Rs 90 crore in its first week. However, its business was affected by the shutdown of theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also see: When Deepika Padukone played a game of cricket with Jiah Khan, Akshay Kumar. Watch throwback video

All films have also halted their shoots till March 31 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Trade analyst Komal Nahta told ANI that if shoots being stalled and box office were taken into consideration, the industry stands to lose around Rs 750-800 crore. He said that around Rs 200-250 crore could be recovered when films start releasing again, but at least Rs 450-500 crore was a “dead loss”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more