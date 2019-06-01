Tusshar celebrates son Laksshya’s third birthday, Bollywood star kids attend party. See pics

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor celebrated the third birthday of his son Laksshya in Mumbai. Attending the party were a number star kids. Pictures from the bash are online and going viral. Ekta Kapoor, who is Laksshya’s aunt, was among the first to arrive. She came with her baby boy Ravie Kapoor. Others who attended the party included filmmaker Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Also read: Katrina is worried about the size of the shorts Janhvi Kapoor wears to gym

Recently, Tusshar had shared a picture from Laksshya’s school after he completed a year and wrote, “And we’ve completed a year in school! Thank you everyone at Playgroup & everyone at EYP! Happy Holidays! #lastdayofschool #hurrah #laksshyakapoor #ecolemondialeworldschool”

The actor was the first celebrity to become a single father. Laksshya was born via IVF and surrogacy. Announcing the arrival of his son, he had said in a statement, “I am thrilled to be a father! The paternal instincts in me have been overpowering my heart and mind for some time now. Therefore, I am thrilled beyond words to have Laksshya, now the greatest source of joy in my life.”

Tusshar’s father, veteran actor Jeetendra and his wife Shobha had expressed happiness on becoming grandparents. Issuing a joint statement, they said, “We could not be more excited to be grandparents to Laksshya, and are completely supportive of Tusshar’s decision. This is certainly a tremendous blessing, and an exciting time in our lives. Tusshar is a wonderful son, and he has proven with responsibility, independence, and kindness that he will be a great father to Laksshya.”

Over the years, surrogacy has become popular option among Bollywood celebs. Actor Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao had their son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy while Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s third child AbRam was also born via surrogacy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 19:53 IST